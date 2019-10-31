Dallas Cowboys visit school affected by tornado

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN) — Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas is now in temporary accommodations after tornadoes last week damaged the building.

On Wednesday, some Dallas Cowboys football players and cheerleaders stopped by to bring some smiles to students and staff coping with all the changes.

Dallas Cowboys players will be back on the field soon enough, but Wednesday they were scoring points in the community, delivering hot lunches and smiles to DISD staffers forced to relocate after the tornado destroyed their schools.

“After everything that happened, it’s the best,” says Ruth Salinas, Thomas Jefferson High Teacher.

“This is a huge morale boost,” Principal Sandi Massey says.

“We have a great platform. Just because we’re Cowboys, we can put a smile on somebody’s face,” says Chidobe Awuzie, Dallas Cowboys Cornerback.

Still, behind the smiles and photo ops, one student reminds us of the pain we cant see.

“Been pretty hard, actually, kind of, all the changes and everything. Recently, everything’s just been hard,” student Robert Garcia said.

And the adults, know it, too.

“Our days have been exhausting, and even though on the news it looks like everything is going great, everybody is just spent at the end of the day and we get in our cars and most of us cry on the way home because it’s just so hard,” Principal Massey says.

Still, if every little bit helps, as the principal has said, a busload of love and support, will surely take them far.

“Giving us hope, showing us that everything will be alright. We just got to keep moving forward,” Garcia said.

Classes will be held at the temporary campus through at least the end of this school year.