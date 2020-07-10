Dallas man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department shows Angelo Walker, a 20-year-old Dallas man arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black transgender woman. Walker was taken into custody Wednesday, July 8, 2020, and is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $900,000 bond. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — A 20-year-old Dallas man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black transgender woman.

Angelo Walker was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $900,000 bond. Police say he’s responsible for the death of 22-year-old Merci Richey.

Richey was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in late June.

Walker made an initial court appearance Thursday.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Richey’s death follows a string of deadly attacks last year on transgender women in the North Texas city.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss