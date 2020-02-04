Breaking News
Winter Weather Timeline: 3″ to 8″ of snow possible for throughout the Big Country
1  of  47
Closings and Delays
Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Anson ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Callahan County Meals on Wheels Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church Haskell Haskell CISD Hawley ISD Highland ISD Ira ISD Kiwanis Club Abilene Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD Moran ISD Munday CISD Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Shackelford County Courthouse Snyder ISD Stamford ISD Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Offices Throckmorton ISD Wallace Senior Center Winters ISD Zephyr ISD

Dallas officer’s assault trial begins in fatal 2017 shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:
gavel_-9018538856172992646

DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Dallas police officer was “totally unjustified” when he shot a dozen times into a car, killing a 21-year-old woman.

Christopher Hess appeared in court Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant in the 2017 death of Genevive Dawes. 

He faces up to life in prison if convicted. 

Prosecutors portrayed the 42-year-old officer’s actions as unreasonable during opening arguments.

WFAA-TV reports that defense lawyers said Dawes was “armed, aggressive and unwilling to be arrested” on the night she died.

They say Hess will testify. He was indicted in 2017 and later fired for violating department policy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss