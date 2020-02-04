Dallas officer’s assault trial begins in fatal 2017 shooting

DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Dallas police officer was “totally unjustified” when he shot a dozen times into a car, killing a 21-year-old woman.

Christopher Hess appeared in court Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant in the 2017 death of Genevive Dawes.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors portrayed the 42-year-old officer’s actions as unreasonable during opening arguments.

WFAA-TV reports that defense lawyers said Dawes was “armed, aggressive and unwilling to be arrested” on the night she died.

They say Hess will testify. He was indicted in 2017 and later fired for violating department policy.