Dallas to rename street after shooting victim Botham Jean

FILE – In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, provided by Harding University in Searcy, Ark., Botham Jean leads worship at a university presidential reception in Dallas. Fired Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger, who shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year, was found guilty of murder by a jury on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder.(Jeff Montgomery/Harding University via AP, File)

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas City Council has unanimously approved the renaming of a stretch of street after Botham Jean, a Black man who was shot and killed by a white Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the vote on Wednesday to rename the stretch of South Lamar Street “Botham Jean Boulevard” came after more than 90 minutes of public testimony and discussion by the City Council.

Botham Jean Boulevard will run between Interstate 30 and the South Central Expressway.

The stretch of road will be renamed within 60 days and will cost an estimated $20,000.