ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new country western dance hall is making its way to Abilene.

The construction of the Dark Horse Dance Hall is nearing completion and its owner, Reid Burton, is planning to open its doors to the public by November. This 21 and up dance hall will be located in the SoDA District on Oak Street and will offer a 2,000 square foot dance floor, resident DJ, full bar and competition-style pool tables.

“The nice thing about this setup is we’ve got 7,500 square feet, and the sound system is only on the stage, so we can have the music loud on the stage, and as you go to the other side of the bar, you can have a normal conversation,” Burton shared.

General Manager Madison Holeman added that Thursdays will be military and first-responder nights. They also plan to offer lessons on how to two-step or line dance on select nights before the hall opens.