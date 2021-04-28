Data: Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 50K, vaccinations rise

DALLAS (AP) — Texas has topped 50,000 COVID-19 deaths during the 14-month pandemic. Johns Hopkins University researchers placed the Texas COVID-19 death toll at 50,037 Wednesday, out of 3,092,597 cases.

But researchers say the rolling two-week average of new cases continues to decline, with a 480-case decrease in the average number of daily cases as of Wednesday.

That is a 13% decrease.

And the number of vaccinated Texas continues to rise, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that almost 38% of the Texas population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 26% have been fully vaccinated.

