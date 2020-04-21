Day Nursery of Abilene closes after parent tests positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Day Nursery of Abilene on Cedar Street is going to be closed for the next two weeks due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.
The nursery says a parent of one of the children at that location tested positive for COVID-19.
The child was last at the center on April 16.
Starting Tuesday, the Cedar Street location will be closed until May 4.
All employees of and children who attend the nursery are being asked to self-isolate for two weeks.
