Day Nursery of Abilene receives $46K grant

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Day Nursery of Abilene takes care of several hundred children at its four locations, and now they plan to enhance its program thanks to some new grant money.

President and CEO of Day Nursery of Abilene, Cynthia Pearson, says she is filled with excitement after being awarded a $46,000 grant from Texas Mutual Insurance Company.

“The request that we submitted was $67,103 I believe, in return, almost 70% was funded. We were absolutely celebrating when we got the news for this,” said Pearson.

Day Nursery plans to use the money to refurnish their facilities and classrooms, modernize the gymnasium at their newest location, and invest in their staff to meet new training requirements.

“We have a lot of new, young staff with lots of energy, but they need training,” said Program Director Brenda Peak. “We found wonderful training sites, but they do cost, so being able to afford to train our staff to be more professional is a great thing.”

Day Nursery says they take pride in the service they provide at all four community locations, and this grant will go far to improve that.

“It’s going to benefit the children in our program so much by having new furnishing. Not everything will be brand new, but we just needed to upgrade some things in the classrooms,” said Pearson. “So that is going to be wonderful for them, of course. It benefits them, our program, and ultimately the community because we’re able to provide a quality program.”

As for their goals for next year, Pearson says, “we’re going to continue to be a high-quality childcare program so that parents can go to work every day. That’s our commitment, that’s our goal.”