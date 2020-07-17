Day Nursery of Abilene’s longest-tenured employee retires after 41 years

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – In her 41-year career at Day Nursery of Abilene, Ms. Olivia Rivera has cared for more than 1,000 babies.

“And then they grow up and they bring their children here to me, too. I’ve seen a second generation,” Rivera said.

“She’s been here since the 70s, so she’s probably now on her third generation of people,” Cynthia Pearson, President of Day Nursery of Abilene, said.

Pearson said Olivia knows what going on at every age of an infant’s development.

“She has seen where things were not on track more than once,” Pearson said.

Olivia knows what should be happening and when something’s wrong. If something is off, you can be sure Olivia will notice first.

“I know of at least two babies that she realized were not tracking properly with their eyes, and this was just when they were a couple of months old,” Pearson said.

But if you asked Olivia what the secret is, she’ll say it’s got to come from within.

“Happiness to see them grow up…we’re here for them,” she said.

Coworker Trina Henry said she has some big shoes to fill. But Olivia said no matter what happens in the world, the true purpose of their job will never change.

“Love children, take care of their needs, they are out future,” she said.

Olivia said she plans to spend her newly-found free time traveling to towns she grew up in with her sisters.