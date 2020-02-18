‘Day of Kindness Double Feature’ coming to Paramount

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — If you feel like you’re in need of some kindness, the Paramount Theatre will be serving up a double dose in early April.

The Paramount Theatre will be hosting a “Day of Kindness Double Feature” on April 4, featuring Mr. Rogers.

The double feature will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the 2018 documentary Won’t You be My Neighbor, followed by 2019’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks, at 7:30.

Tickets for both films are only $7.