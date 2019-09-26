Day of the Woman luncheon teaches women importance of a healthy mind

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As adults, we always hear about the importance of keeping our skin and heart healthy, but what about brain health?

Officials at the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health say it’s a topic that’s often overlooked, but they are trying to change that starting with The Day of the Woman luncheon.

“When we start to lose our brain health it impacts every aspect of our lives,” said Guest Speaker Dr. Leanne Young.

She says one of the most common questions is one that Lorene Haffmann shares after watching all four of her aunts battle Alzheimer’s: “How can it be prevented if at all?”

“You know I just looked at the four of them at a reunion and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh’ you know, ‘they’re not the same people,'” said Haffman.

“What can we do to be proactive? That’s what we’re really looking at,” said Regional Dean at the Texas Tech School of Nursing, Pearl Merritt.

That’s where speaker Dr. Leanne Young comes in, giving women the encouragement they need.

“You are in control of your brain health,” said Dr. Young.

Whether that means eating right, exercising, or just getting some more sleep, Dr. Young says it’s all working towards a healthier mind.