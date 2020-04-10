DCOA adjusting to help Abilene businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The economic impact of COVID-19 on businesses in Abilene and around the world has been substantial to say the least. The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) is still helping businesses in need, despite the looming threat of the coronavirus.

“I don’t think there’s a business in our community or really anywhere in the nation that hasn’t been impacted to some degree,” said CEO & President of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Doug Peters.

With travel restrictions and having to work remotely making it more difficult for the Development Corporation of Abilene to connect with businesses, they have had to ask themselves some important questions.

“How can we, frankly go kind of old school? How can we go back to basics and connecting with potential customers to talk about the great things that are happening in Abilene,” said CEO of the Development Corporation of Abilene Misty Mayo.

The DCOA is working with the Abilene chamber of commerce to make sure business owners and their employees have the information and resources they need to stay on their feet.

“We’re working on solutions now with all of our partners to try to help offset some of those loses to make sure that as we come out the other side of this crisis, that we are coming out of the starting blocks strong,” said Peters.

While many businesses have already faced tough times in one way or another, there’s a possibility manufacturing and supply issues could arise in the near future.

“We’re working hard, we are working diligently every day to ensure we’re ready to recruit and create more jobs for Abilene,” said Mayo.