DCOA aims to bring in large company and expand local entrepreneurship

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The Development Corporation of Abilene is working on getting one of the largest companies they’ve ever seen to bring jobs to Abilene.

“The DCOA is the economic driver of the community, so our main goal is to create jobs and retain jobs,” said Julie Johncox, Chief Operating Officer of the DCOA.

Julie says they are currently working to bring in a large company to the community.

“We do know that it will be large, one of the largest ones that Abilene has ever looked at in the DCOA,” said Johncox.

Due to a non-disclosure act, nothing has been revealed yet but, Julie shared with us the process of bringing these companies to Abilene.

“When they come here, we have to put together an incentive package for them and we are competing with other communities across the country,” said Johncox.

So, they can provide families in Abilene with good paying jobs.

“When the families have paychecks, they are able to spend that money in our community,” said Johncox.

To buy houses cars and shop in local retail stores.

“And all that goes back into our offers to reinvest in the community and for us to use in the future for future returns on investment,” said Johncox.

And an example of reinvesting into the community is their “Be in Abilene” competition.

“Basically, a competition for companies that want to go into business so they work with experts in the field,” said Johncox.

To help them create and pitch a business plan.

“There’s 250 thousand dollars in the pool—they are awarded certain amounts of money if they win,” said Johncox.

So, on top of the DCOA bringing in business they are also wanting to invest in local entrepreneurship through their competition.

For information on how to register, click here.