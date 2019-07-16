DCOA announces new president, CEO

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – After an extensive search, the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) has named Misty Mayo as the new President and CEO. She will begin August 19.

Mayo brings over 25 years of economic development and corporate experience to Abilene.

Most recently, she served more than four years as CEO at the Boerne Kendal County Economic Development Corporation (BKCEDC).

DCOA CEO Search Committee Chair Paul Cannon said, “It has been my privilege over the past six months to work with a talented committee of community leaders through an efficient selection process. I can’t say that I have ever been more excited about recommending a candidate, and the committee is so very pleased that the DCOA has made it official. Misty Mayo has the education, experience and poise to be a great and effective leader of economic development in our community. The future is bright!”

Paul continued by saying, “Mayo has worked in Texas throughout her career. Before Boerne, she served nearly a decade in San Antonio as Executive Vice President at the Economic Development Foundation and has demonstrated success recruiting high-paying jobs and increasing economic opportunity to Texas towns.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Misty’s stature and economic development experience leading DCOA,” said Mayor Anthony Williams. “She will bring innovative and strategic direction that will be a true asset in developing the Abilene economy,” he continued.

During her tenure at BKCEDC, Mayo led efforts for the attraction of a large number of new companies, including a medical and retail office center, high-end, mixed-use development, a new national hotel facility, and Buc-ees.

She raised the national profile of the Texas Hill Country region to attract investments in healthcare, multi-use commercial and retail space, and information technology.

Operationally, she reorganized the organization’s structure and updated their branding, website and communications strategy.

While in San Antonio, she led the effort to recruit large healthcare and bio-sciences companies, as well as manufacturing, information technology, cybersecurity, data centers and corporate headquarters to the Alamo city.

She has led varied projects for companies such as: Becton Dickinson, Medtronic, Allstate, Petco, CST Brands, Security Service and HVHC Vision Works.

Mayo was also responsible for developing the local business retention and expansion efforts that focused on supporting existing company growth.

“The DCOA could not be more excited to welcome Misty Mayo as our CEO. We are very grateful to Charlie Dromgoole for so ably filling in as Interim CEO and to Paul Cannon and the search committee for the excellent work in locating Misty. She brings exceptional talents and experience to fill the position as leader of economic development for our community. With Misty at the helm of the DCOA and working with our economic development partners at the Abilene Industrial Foundation, Abilene Chamber of Commerce and the City, the DCOA Board is confident Abilene is poised for great things ahead,” said John Beckham, DCOA Board Chairman.

Mayo holds certifications from a variety of economic development organizations, including International Economic Development Council (IEDC) and Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC), as well as Business Retention and Expansion International (BREI).

She holds a B.A. from West Texas A&M University and a nonprofit management certification from Texas Tech University.

She is a current Board Member of the Texas Economic Development Council.

She was active in the Kendall County community including serving as a Board Member of the Bandera Electric Cooperative Charitable Trust Foundation; Board Member of the Boerne Education Foundation; and as a Board Member of the Boerne Chamber of Commerce.

A native of Texas, Misty has lived in a variety of states, and cities in Texas growing up as an Army Brat.

She and her husband, Ted, have three children and are excited about moving to Abilene.

The Mayo family will move to Abilene just prior to August 19, at which time additional details will be released.

