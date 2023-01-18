ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA), the City of Abilene and Taylor County have been awarded the 2022 Deal of the Year Impact Award for the efforts in the Lancium project.

The 2022 Business Facilities Impact Awards recognize 18 economic projects across the U.S. with categories in renewable energy, workforce development, infrastructure and more.

Lancium is an energy technology and infrastructure company based out of Houston that works on the decarbonization and stability of the electrical grid. The company is a leader in green, low-cost infrastructure that has found solutions to ensure renewable energy can power the future.

On November 3, 2022, the Lancium project broke ground on Clean Campus in Abilene. This is the first time Abilene has been recognized with this award and represents a milestone for all involved, according to Misty Mayo, the President and CEO of the DCOA.

“It is an honor to receive recognition from Business Facilities Magazine for our historic project with Lancium,” said Misty Mayo, President and CEO of the DCOA. “Lancium’s development is a tremendous opportunity to ensure the viability of the community through the diversification of our economy. This project exemplifies the mission of the DCOA to lead economic growth in Abilene by attracting industries and projects that support job creation, foster strong business, and ensure a prosperous community for years to come.”

Lancium projects a total of $2.4 billion dollars for capital investment and the creation of 57 full-time jobs over 20 years for the development of a 1-Gigawatt Campus in Taylor County. The campus will be placed on more than 1,000 acres and will become a home to a variety of industries for low-cost renewable energy.