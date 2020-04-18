DCOA creates economic relief fund to provide support for Big Country companies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- On Friday afternoon the Development Corporation of Abilene approved two proposals. One allowed the DCOA to acquire property in Central Abilene, and the other was the Economic Relief Fund.

“The Development Corporation’s Board of Directors has set aside up to three-million-dollars for disaster relief for Type-A companies in Abilene,” said CEO of the Development Corporation of Abilene Misty Mayo.

This grant is designed to help local business owners and their employees bounce back from the countless ways the Coronavirus has hurt their businesses.

“Whether it’s workforce relief, or facilities, or maybe rent related, literally opening up the opportunity to consider any type of expense that they’ve incurred during this recession,” said Mayo.

In order to follow social distancing guidelines, this important board meeting was help via video chat.

“It provides a great tool for us to continue to work. In this case to continue to pass some really important things for the city, and for the employers of the city,” said President of the Development Corporation of Abilene Jack Rich.

The DCOA worked closely with city officials to make sure they are on the same page when it comes to rebuilding the city’s economy.

“I give them a lot of credit for the work they’re doing during this difficult time, but I also think that long term the DCOA will play a great role in building our economic capabilities,” said Rich.

Business owners will be able to apply for a grant from the DCOA’s Economic Relief Fund through an online application. More information will be available to the public on April 28.