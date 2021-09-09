DCOA describes expected economic impact of Abilene’s new Amazon delivery station

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Amazon has completed a contract with the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) to set up a delivery station in the Five Points Business Park, bringing in $10 million in capital investments.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for Abilene to welcome Amazon,” said Misty Mayo, CEO of the DCOA

“It’s a win, it’s a win for Abilene, Texas,” said Mayor Anthony Williams.

A new delivery station will go into the Five Points Business Park.

“It’s going to be a last-mile deliver center for the Abilene area,” said Mayo.

Mayo says Amazon will be investing $3 million to renovate the building.

“For every $1, Amazon will invest back into our community over $42,” said Mayo.

Mayor Williams says his goal has been to expand opportunities for Abilene citizens.

“One thing that I made a priority four years ago, is economic development,” said Williams.

Mayo says not only will Amazon be boosting employment with upwards of 45 jobs, but will also be boosting the Abilene economy.

“Providing ways and opportunities for the men and women to support their families,” says Mayo. “Those folks are taking their paychecks and spending them in Abilene.”

Mayo says the new facility also opens the door for small businesses to get their products sold with Amazon.

“They intentionally hire companies that produce products in small and medium markets like Abilene,” said Mayo.

Williams says the high caliber of businesses Abilene has been able to attract this year is thanks to Mayo and her staff.

“I can’t say enough about Misty Mayo, the DCOA, and the work that they have done,” said Mayor Williams.

The DCOA has been able to attract more capital investment in the last year alone than it has in the last 10 years.

Amazon plans to start construction now, and be operational by January 2022.