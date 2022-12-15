ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) is in the works of helping an existing business to expand, but have not released the name of the company yet.

The DCOA are in the process of contract negotiations with this company. Once the plan is brought to approval by Abilene City Council, it will announce the name of the company. If the contract is signed, the company will retain 119 jobs and create 171 jobs.

According to DCOA, the deal will involve a real-estate transaction, as the company has requested to sell its current building, 11 months earlier than originally planned. The exchange would be a 15 million dollar investment and the Abilene City Council will have to agree to ratify an agreement made in 2015 with this company.