DCOA Wins economic excellence award

ABILENE, TEXAS (Press Release) – The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) was awarded the Texas Economic Development Council’s (TEDC) 2020 Economic Excellence Recognition Award. This program honors economic development organizations for their exceptional level of professional development and commitment to excellence.



“This recognition validates the DCOA’s commitment to excellence and continual improvement,” said Misty Mayo, President, and CEO of the DCOA. “These efforts elevate Abilene’s competitiveness in economic development, ensuring the viability of our community for years to come.”



During 2020, the DCOA Board approved a total of 24 projects to create and retain jobs for Abilene. In addition to these projects, the DCOA Board and team continued to train and provide input on economic development trends and impacts, representing Abilene at over 50 economic development regional and statewide conferences, webinars, and trainings.



“This recognition reinforces the DCOA’s commitment to serving Abilene,” said Jack Rich, Chair of the DCOA Board of Directors. “The Board is dedicated to supporting the DCOA’s goal to increase job opportunities and capital investment in Abilene.”



TEDC is the largest state economic development association in the nation. The Economic Excellence Recognition program evaluates applicants on organizational effectiveness, Board and staff trainings, professional activities, and certifications.



The DCOA’s main mission is to recruit and retain companies for Abilene – creating the Abilene of the future. To learn more about the DCOA and DevelopAbilene, visit www.developabilene.com