Deadline quickly approaching to complete the 2020 U.S. census

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) You have less than a month to complete the 2020 census, the deadline is September 30th.

“Texas and Abilene are behind the national self response rate,” says Jay Hardaway, the director of census relations for the Abilene chamber of commerce.

Hardaway says Abilene, Taylor County has about a 60% response rate, the national average is at about 65%.

“Our big push initially was to get as many Abilenians and West Texans as possible to fill out their census online,” say Hardaway.

Door to to census takers would be able to focus on low response areas if those who have access to internet at home completed online, according to Hardaway.

“Abilene is an older community and the people who tend to do things like vote, tend to be older and they may be less inclined to trust the internet,” says Hardaway,

There are several other ways to fill out the census including by phone or mail.

“We are encouraging people to do their census of course, this is wonderful opportunity to come by and ask questions. Do what you need to do and get it done because unfortunately we only have until the end of September to get it done,” says Janis Test, the information services manger at the downtown Abilene Public library.

Census officials say it’s important for representation in congress and for federal funding for our community services.

There will be a mobile census team assisting people at both libraries Saturday, September 12th