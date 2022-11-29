ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – This holiday season, KTAB News, as always, is looking for Santa’s Helpers to donate for its annual toy drive for our children across the Big Country who, otherwise, may not have gifts underneath the Christmas tree this year.

Here are some wish lists from the Big Country kids you will be helping this year:

On Friday, December 9, you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy to a Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive at the KTAB/KRBC studios, or at one of our sponsor locations:

  • KTAB
    4510 South 14th Street
  • A-Town Cleaners
    3180 South Treadaway Boulevard
  • Low Law Firm
    7242 Buffalo Gap Road
  • Lawrence Hall of Abilene
    1385 South Danville Drive
  • Junk Warehouse
    3520 North 6th Street
  • Quail Hollow Apartments
    5802 Kala Drive
  • Air-Tech Heating & Air Conditioning
    925 South Treadaway Boulevard

Tap here to learn more about KTAB’s Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive. We thank you for your donations!