ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – This holiday season, KTAB News, as always, is looking for Santa’s Helpers to donate for its annual toy drive for our children across the Big Country who, otherwise, may not have gifts underneath the Christmas tree this year.
Here are some wish lists from the Big Country kids you will be helping this year:
On Friday, December 9, you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy to a Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive at the KTAB/KRBC studios, or at one of our sponsor locations:
- KTAB
4510 South 14th Street
- A-Town Cleaners
3180 South Treadaway Boulevard
- Low Law Firm
7242 Buffalo Gap Road
- Lawrence Hall of Abilene
1385 South Danville Drive
- Junk Warehouse
3520 North 6th Street
- Quail Hollow Apartments
5802 Kala Drive
- Air-Tech Heating & Air Conditioning
925 South Treadaway Boulevard
Tap here to learn more about KTAB’s Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive. We thank you for your donations!