Death investigation underway at home on Old Anson Road

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is investigating at a home on Old Anson Road.

Several police units arrived at the scene in the 3900 block of Old Anson Road around 6 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call of a deceased person.

Police arrived to find a 25-year-old male deceased. Police say he was found hanging from a piece of machinery similar to an engine hoist.

Police say the Criminal Investigation Division was called to the home for additional investigation due to the history of the property.

This is the same property that was cleared in connection to Clay Rodman’s disappearance after an extensive search effort by the APD on April 1, 2017.

Police have not said if there is any connection between this investigation and that previous search.

