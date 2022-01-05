Death investigation underway in Abilene, nearly a week after a fight

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is investigating the death of an Abilene man in its Major Investigations Bureau, days after a fight.

Christopher Carrion, 45, was taken to the hospital on Monday due to injuries from a physical fight which took place days earlier.

Police said Carrion was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday, January 4.

According to APD, Carrion fought with a 23-year-old man on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at an Abilene home in the 800 block of Ballinger Street.

Investigators said no charges were filed against the 23-year-old, nor was the fight reported to APD when it happened. In the meantime, investigators are waiting on autopsy results to continue their investigation.

KTAB/KRBC will update as more information becomes available.