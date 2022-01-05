Death investigation underway in Abilene, nearly a week after a fight

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is investigating the death of an Abilene man in its Major Investigations Bureau, days after a fight.

Christopher Carrion, 45, was taken to the hospital on Monday due to injuries from a physical fight which took place days earlier.

Police said Carrion was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday, January 4.

According to APD, Carrion fought with a 23-year-old man on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at an Abilene home in the 800 block of Ballinger Street.

Investigators said no charges were filed against the 23-year-old, nor was the fight reported to APD when it happened. In the meantime, investigators are waiting on autopsy results to continue their investigation.

KTAB/KRBC will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration