Death toll rises to 210 from February cold wave in Texas

Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State officials have added 59 deaths to the toll wrought by the February cold wave and the ensuing collapse of the Texas electric power grid.

The deaths newly tallied by the Texas Department of State Health Services boost the toll from 151 to 210 deaths, most from exposure to the sometimes-subzero temperatures.

The county with the highest death toll was Harris, where Houston is situated, with 43 deaths.

Travis County, where Austin holds most of its population, had 28 deaths.

Dallas County reported 20 deaths.

The toll is a far cry from the initial March 15 report of 57 deaths.