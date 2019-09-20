Decorated Military Veteran Receives 2019 Outstanding Abilene Citizen of the Year

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – Mike Hernandez was recognized by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce as Abilene’s 2019 Outstanding Citizen of the Year at its annual Membership Meeting and Awards Celebration on Thursday.

Owner of Arroyo Catclaw Digital, Mr.Hernandez previously worked for the Workforce Commission after bravely serving his country in the United States Marine Corps for seven years.

He is a 1967 Vietnam combat veteran. For the last 20 years, Mr. Hernandez has been known around town as the expert in the history of our Hispanic community.

He was and still is the place to go to learn about the past and present of Abilene’s Hispanic residents.

Mr. Hernandez has served in leadership roles in various community organizations including Abilene Child Centered Educational Support Service, Communities of Schools in the Big Country, Community Action Program, Abilene Bond Election Committee, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, United Way Media Committee and many more.

He currently serves on the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Council, the Swenson House Historical Society, Habitat for Humanity –Abilene, and Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 1937.

Mr. Hernandez is the 1994 recipient of Local Veterans Employment Representative of the Year.

Mr. Hernandez and his wife, Gloria, have three grown sons and are active members of the St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church.

The Outstanding Citizen of the Year award has been given annually since 1946 to a person or persons who has made an impact on the city of Abilene.

Individuals and organizations were invited to nominate someone they thought contributed in an outstanding manner to the betterment of the Abilene community over the last year, several years or a lifetime in determining the award.

The award was presented at the Chamber’s annual banquet at the Abilene Convention Center by the 2018 recipient and former Hendrick Health System CEO, Tim Lancaster.

