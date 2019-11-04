Decorating for Christmas helps your mood

(FOX NEWS) — If you want to get rid of the ghosts of bad moods present as the holidays approach try invoking the spirits of Christmas future and turn Christmas to decorating.

Getting ready for the holidays now can be a lucky strike on your mood, according to some health experts.

And decorating for Christmas early may make you happier.

Psychoanalyst Steve Mckeown says when stress and anxieties hit, people want associations to things that make them happy and decorations evoke strong feelings of childhood happiness.

And psychotherapist Amy Molin agrees saying Christmas decorations are a link to personal past and your identity.

Decorating also reconnects you to lost loved ones and restores connectivity to people from your past.