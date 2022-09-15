ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Delores “Dee” Moore, a well-known name around town, was awarded the honor of being named Abilene’s 2022 Citizen of the Year at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Membership Meeting & Awards Celebration Thursday.

Abilene’s 2016 Citizen of the Year, Abilene City Councilmember Donna Albus, presented the award to Moore.

Dee Moore (right) awarded Abilene’s 2022 Citizen of the Year by Abilene City Councilwoman Donna Albus (left)

Since 1946, the Abilene Chamber of Commerce has been doling out Citizen of the Year awards to the person(s) who has made a clear impact on the city. Through nominations this year, Dee Moore’s name came up quite a few times.

About Dee Moore

While pursuing her Master’s Degree in Organizational Management at the University of Phoenix, Moore began working at Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) in 1970.

Moore first made her way to the Big Country 25 years ago, in 1997, when the BCBS of Texas office made its grand opening. During her 47 years of service with BCBS, Moore was promoted from positions like Keypunch Operator to Claims Examiner, all the way to Vice President of BCBS of Texas’ Federal Employee Program. She retired from that position in 2017.

According to the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, Moore remains an advocate for BCBS.

In an interview with Scott Kirk for Abilene Reporter News when she retired, Moore told a story about moving to Abilene with the plan of only being here for about a year. As the story goes, someone told her if she lived in town for five years, she’d never want to leave. “They were right,” Abilene Reporter News quoted Moore.

25 years later and she remains as active as ever within the Abilene community.

“Moore exemplifies the spirit of community and volunteerism in Abilene,” the Abilene Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

Moore’s work in the Abilene community

This Citizen of the Year is said to be extremely hardworking and finds saying “no” with great difficulty.

The Chamber of Commerce released a list of just some of the organizations that have benefited from Moore’s help:

Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce Abilene Chamber of Commerce & Affiliates Abilene March of Dimes Alliance for Women and Children Betty Hardwick Center Big Brothers Big Sisters Big Country CASA Development Corporation of Abilene Kiwanis Club of Greater Abilene Area Taylor County Child Advocacy Center

Although retired from BCBS, the chamber said she hasn’t slowed down one bit. Most recently, Moore worked with the Abilene Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Small Business Administration to pilot a Community Navigator Program and put together a grant opportunity. The program would provide training resources for underserved and underrepresented entrepreneurs. Nationwide, Abilene was one of just 51 communities to receive the grant – and only one of two in the State of Texas, as according to the Abilene Chamber of Commerce.

While not originally from Abilene, the Key City quickly became Moore’s hometown. Not only through her duration of time spent in town, but through her community involvement.

The Abilene Chamber of Commerce said while not volunteering, Moore loves to travel. Some of her favorite destinations include the Canary and Cayman Islands, Bahamas and more. She also enjoys spending time with her daughter, Kelli, son-in-law, Damion and her two grandsons, Grayson and Ian.

From all at BigCountryHomepage.com, congratulations, Dee!