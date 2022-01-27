ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The defense has rested in the murder trial of an Abilene man accused of shooting and killing a 36-year-old man after a fight in 2019.

Zachary Morelos is on trial for the murder of 36-year-old Jacob Garcia, who died at an Abilene hospital after suffering a gunshot wound during a reported fight in May of 2019.

After the prosecution rested its case Thursday afternoon, the defense team called a witness who testified that a second suspect, who was apprehended with Morelos in Eastland, could have had a gun the night the murder took place.

The defense also called a sergeant with the Abilene Police Department and asked him about training procedures, suggesting the wrong person might have been arrested.

The jury is expected to reconvene for deliberations Friday morning.