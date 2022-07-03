DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector apprehended three large groups of migrants in less than six hours, shortly after they illegally entered the United States, June 30.

At approximately 10:58 a.m., a group of 299 undocumented migrants were apprehended after illegally entering the United States near Eagle Pass. The group consisted of migrants from many different countries consisting of 79 Cubans, 34 Colombians, 145 Venezuelans, three Ecuadorians, four Iranians, two from Bolivia, two Chileans, one from Mexico, one from Honduras, one Guatemalan, one from Panama, 16 Nicaraguans, and 10 Peruvians.

Approximately three hours later, another large group of 216 undocumented aliens were apprehended after illegally entering the United States near Eagle Pass. The group consisted of migrants from a variety of different countries: 62 Cubans, 23 Colombians, 112 Venezuelans, three Dominicans, 11 Peruvians, and five Nicaraguans.

Less than two and a half hours later around 4:41 p.m., 160 undocumented migrants were apprehended after making illegal entry into the United States near Eagle Pass. The group consisted of migrants from a total of seven different countries which included 37 Cubans, 97 Venezuelans, three Nicaraguans, 14 Colombians, five Peruvians, two Guatemalans, one from the Dominican Republic, and one from Guatemala.

“A large group is a group consisting of 100 subjects or more,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens. “Currently, the Del Rio Sector is responsible for over 50 percent of all large group apprehension in the nation. With less infrastructure and personnel than larger Border Patrol sectors, this puts a tremendous strain on our communities and keeps our agents from doing what they signed up to do – patrolling our border and keeping this country safe.”

All individuals were transported to the nearest Processing Center and processed in accordance with Customs and Border Protection policies.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

Follow us on Facebook at US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector and on Twitter and Instagram @USBPChiefDRT and CBP on Twitter @CBPSouthTexas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.