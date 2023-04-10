ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Jones County Courthouse closed down Monday due to a delivery of an unknown white substance. People involved were sent to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

According to a press release from the Jones County Courthouse, a delivery was made of an unknown white substance in opened packaging in an unsealed plastic bag. Out of an abundance of caution, the courthouse was immediately closed down and the unknown substance was taken to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for testing.

Results have not been released, but the courthouse will remain closed until public safety can be ensured.

The courthouse said nobody – employees or otherwise – showed any symptoms to any effect of the unknown substance. Anyone involved were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

