Delivery truck carrying Amazon packages crashes on I-20 in Buck Creek area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An unmarked delivery truck carrying Amazon packages and parcels crashed Saturday morning, traveling west on Interstate 20 East, in Abilene.

Reports came in just after 11:00 Saturday morning, of the truck crashing in the 4100 block of East Overland Trail, in front of the Clavel manufacturing building.

Packages could be seen strewn about the road, some destroyed.

It appeared that nobody was harmed.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) was on-site to help clean up.

TxDot was not available to comment. This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be reported as they are made available to KTAB/KRBC.