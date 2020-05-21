Demolition begins on old Austin Elementary school

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Stephen F Austin elementary school staff said goodbye to their campus as demolition on the building began Wednesday afternoon.

The 60 year old building is being torn down to make room for its replacement campus being constructed just behind the original building.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s exciting, but it is also sad watching this go down. All the memories that have been made here,” said Allison Camp, Austin elementary principal said.

A small group of teachers, former students and current students gathered outside the fenced perimeter of the construction site. First Grade Teacher Kari McQueen was among them to say goodbye to the place she began her teaching career.

“It’s home so to be together with the people I work with and watch it be torn down and to see the other building be built, it has been really really neat,” said McQueen.

The new Austin Elementary campus is set for completion by the start of the 2020-2021 school year.