TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Voters denied a near $27 million bond for Merkel ISD in Tuesday’s election, skirting a property tax increase.

During election night, the Merkel ISD’s Bond Proposition ‘A’ ($24.6 million for campus upgrades) was denied with 57% of voters against the proposition and 43% for.

Proposition A: $ 24,616,200 Elementary Renovation (Cafeteria / Dining Hall / Serving Line) 7th & 8th Grade Academic Renovation Middle School Competition Gym Renovation Middle School Site Canopies, Sidewalks, and Parking Pavement Middle School Auditorium (Minor) Renovations High School Agriculture Science Facility Renovations High School Site Canopies, Sidewalks, and Parking Pavement A New High School (CTE) Continuing Education Facility High School Baseball & Softball Site Improvements



Very similarly, the district’s Bond Proposition ‘B’ ($2.2 million for football stadium site improvements) was denied with 58% of voters against the proposition and 42% for.

Proposition B: $2,240,000 Football Stadium site improvements



The school tax rate increase, as outlined by Merkel ISD, would have been at the rate of $0.26.

Now that the bond has failed, it’s unclear what Merkel ISD intends to do for the needed renovations.

