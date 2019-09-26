Denton Valley Farms pumpkin patch opens Friday

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB) – The pumpkin patch at Denton Valley Farms opens for picking this weekend, bringing fall fun to the Big Country for a fourth year in a row.

The patch’s opening day is Friday, September 27 from 4-10 p.m. There is no admission fee to enter the patch but attractions, such as the corn maze and hay ride have their own set prices.

Farm owners Colby and Amanda Hatchett have spent the better part of a year preparing for this opening, they say the farm has made tremendous progress to accommodate guest’s suggestions.

“It started out just spring and summer vegetables and then by listening to our customers and what they wanted from us they kept wanting us to do more and do more. Gradually we have grown into what we are today,” said Amanda Hatchett.

The fall attractions at Denton Valley Farms are open every Friday through Saturday through the first weekend in November, the hours of operations are as follows:

Fridays 4-10 pm

Saturdays 10 am – 10 pm

Sundays 11 am – 4 pm

Activities include:

Pumpkin patch

Corn maze

Hayrides

Barrel train

Giant slide

Sling shot

‘Magic Pumpkin Experience’

Pumpkin painting

Face painting

There will be various food trucks and occasional live music throughout the month the fall festivities are open.

Find a link to Denton Valley Farms’s Facebook page on the opening day at this link.