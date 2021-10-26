Denton Valley Farms pumpkin patch opens haunted forest trail

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Denton Valley Farms has been adding new attractions to their pumpkin patch each year since first opening in 2019. The “Forgotten Forest Trail” is their newest addition, and owners Amanda and Colby Hatchett say it’s been well received.

“People have been asking us for something else for years, and like I said, we are very family friendly,” says owner Amanda Hatchett. “The forgotten forest is very fun during the day, but at night we’re more geared towards older folks because it does get a little bit more scary. Our actors pride themselves on how many people peed their pants in a night.”

Each section of the forest was conceived and planned out by Colby. From the haunted mansion to the pumpkin scarecrow field, each one was custom made.

“It’s not like we can just go and buy a $500 prop; we actually build it,” Amanda says.

This attraction is filled with original character actors and takes about 15-20 minutes to walk. It joins the farms’ already popular hay ride, zombie paintball challenge, giant slide, farm bounce, and the ever-growing corn maze.

“We’ve always listened to our customers, so when customers want something, we try to make it happen,” Amanda said.

The Hatchetts say they pride themselves not only on the craftsmanship and originality of the trail, but by the fact that no gore or shock is used to scare.

“We’ve been growing bigger and bigger each year and hopefully next year will be even bigger,” Amanda says.

The patch is open Friday from 4:30-11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission is free, but each attraction costs per ticket.