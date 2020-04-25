Despite fundraiser cancellations, Abilene nonprofits work on

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It seems as though nearly everyone has had to cancel plans, or have plans be canceled for them. For many nonprofits, those cancellations can hurt a little more, when fundraisers are at stake. Still, some are able to get by.

Just as nonprofits depend on the generosity of others, many people need that push of a fundraising event to see a channel for that generosity. One channel is the Noah Project golf tournament, and its cancellation represents a big loss.

“The night before we would have had a pre-party, with an auction,” said Executive Director Dan Cox. “Big event for us, one of our biggest events on any given year. Of course, we canceled it because of the coronavirus issues that are in our community.”

Fortunately, a ticket raffle brought in some money to offset the loss of an estimated $75,000 in donations. Some sponsors also decided to turn their sponsorship into a donation. Money aside, the event serves another important purpose: promoting Sexual Abuse Awareness Month.

“The first part of the month has been so chaotic, we weren’t able to do as much as we’d like. We are going to carry that over into May so that we can be sure and spread the message about the importance of sexual assault awareness,” said Cox.

Other nonprofits have been fortunate in the face of coronavirus. The West Texas Rehab Top Gun clay shoot is delayed, set for June. Others, like Ben Richey Boys Ranch, are able to make do, even when some options disappear.

“Outlaws and Legends, we have a percentage of ticket sales. They had presale tickets for this year’s event, so they were able to give us that money, which is great to help us right now,” said President Kerry Fortune.

Fortune says the check from Outlaws and Legends may be smaller next year, since the tickets from this year’s canceled event will be honored in 2021, but other events still on the horizon offer a glimmer of hope.

“We will wait and see what happens,” said Fortune. “Hopefully that will get back, and we’ll get to our big one in the Chili Super Bowl, Labor Day weekend. We’ve got a couple, two or three more events that we think we’ll be able to have this year.”

Some more good news, both Ben Richey Boys Ranch and the Noah Project remain open and ready to help any who need them. While that’s far from every nonprofit in Abilene and the Big Country, it does show that there is still a way forward, despite financial difficulty.