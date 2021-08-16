Despite Texas high court ruling, some mask mandates remain

Students and parents gather outside the Governor’s Mansion to urge Gov. Greg Abbott to drop his opposition to public school mask mandates, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court has blocked mask mandates ordered by two of the nation’s largest counties that defied Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as COVID-19 cases surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON (AP) — Some Texas cities, counties and school districts, including in Dallas, Austin, Harris County and San Antonio, remain defiant and are keeping in place mandates requiring students and others to wear facial coverings despite rulings a day earlier by the Texas Supreme Court halting mask mandates in two of the state’s largest counties.

But other school districts and communities rescinded their mask mandates, creating confusion and frustration for some Texas parents and their children, who were returning to classes this week.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday, “A wave of lawlessness is sweeping over Texas. I will stop it.”

On Monday, a West Texas school district announced it was shutting down for two weeks due to COVID-19.