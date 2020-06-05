ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Watch this BigCountryHomepage.com special for some ideas on weekend getaway destinations that are fun for the whole family.
- Nueva tendencia: Despidos por comentarios en redes sociales
- Senators press colleges on coronavirus safety plans to reopen campuses
- Merkel finishes softball field, begins summer youth league
- Destination Texas: Weekend getaway family fun
- Policía de Anson: Parada de tráfico lleva a la incautación de “sustancia que se cree que es heroína de alquitrán negro”