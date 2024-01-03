SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department has released details about the shooting death of a man in downtown San Angelo in the early hours of January 1st, 2024.

An investigation into the shooting began just before 3:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day, 2024, when officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Chadbourne St. Investigators found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound in an alleyway behind a business on Chadbourne. First responders attempted to administer life-saving treatment, but the victim died on the scene.

Ryan Renfroe

Officers then detained 33-year-old San Angelo man Ryan Joaquin Renfroe, who was still at the scene.

During the investigation, police learned that Renfroe and the victim knew each other and that the shooting stemmed from an earlier confrontation. Renfroe and the victim had previously agreed to meet at the location of the victim’s death to continue the confrontation. When both men met, police say Renfroe shot the victim.

Renfro was arrested and charged with murder. Arrest records indicate that he was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center at 10:43 a.m.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is still active and ask anyone with information to call SAPD dispatch at (325) 657-4315 and reference case number 2024-0000006.