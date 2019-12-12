Details sparse after a Texas man is fatally shot by police

TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — More than a week after a 28-year-old Texas man was fatally shot in the head by a police officer, authorities haven’t released any details on the circumstances of the shooting.
Michael Dean was killed Dec. 2 in Temple, located 70 miles northeast of Austin.
Dallas attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Dean’s family, says the silence from authorities is “completely unfair and particularly cruel” to Dean’s family.
Temple police identified Dean as the victim the day after the shooting and on Tuesday identified the officer as Carmen DeCruz.
