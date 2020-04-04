Detention Officer in Haskell, Texas tests positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Detention Officer tested positive to the novel coronavirus in Haskell, Texas Saturday afternoon.

According to Lasalle Corrections Rolling Plains Regional Jail and Detention Center, one of its employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Facility officials say they have implemented measures to prevent the spread of the virus and no other employees or inmates are experiencing symptoms at this time.

“The impacted employee notified her supervisor on April 2, 2020, after expressing she was not feeling well,” said ‘Lasalle Corrections’ in a press release. “She later sought medical attention and was tested for the virus. Employees who had contact with the impacted employee have also been sent home to self-isolate for 14 days and 126 detainees are quarantined as a precautionary measure.”

The facility is now taking additional measures to prevent the spread of the virus such as providing additional personal protection equipment like masks and gloves, screening inmates for the virus during the intake process, monitoring inmates for symptoms of the virus and reducing employee and inmate contact inside the facility where possible.

