Development Corp. of Abilene approves expansion project for manufacturing company

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) has approved a local expansion project for an Abilene-based manufacturing company.

According to a news release issued by DCOA, the board approved Project ISO after it was presented on Friday.

The Abilene-based manufacturing company behind the project “produces precision parts for several industries including aerospace aviation, automotive, and medical,” the release states.

To enable their growth, the company is projected to invest $12 million in purchasing, renovating, and adding equipment to an existing facility in Abilene that will serve as their new headquarters and place for manufacturing.

According to the news release, DCOA approved the economic development package, which is a “commitment of support on behalf of the community to enable existing companies to successfully create new jobs and continue to invest in Abilene.”

The economic development package will need to be approved by the Abilene City Council at their next meeting on April 9, at which time the full details of Project ISO will be made public, the release states.