Development Corp. of Abilene celebrates 30th anniversary

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The DCOA launched in 1989, and was funded by the half-cent sales tax.

Now, the partnership between the city, the Chamber of Commerce and the DCOA aims to win the race for jobs and capital investment.

“To all those who have made this day what it is, all those who have worked and provided contributions to the community, I thank you for your work, for your care about our community, and I’m all about team Abilene. Thank you very much,” said Anthony Williams, Mayor of Abilene.

According to the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, it’s all “green lights and blue skies,” as they say the city is better positioned today than ever before.