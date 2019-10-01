DHS waives environmental regulations for border wall construction

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – The Trump administration has once again waived environmental regulations for border wall construction.

The Department of Homeland Security has bypassed more than two dozen laws to speed up the construction of fencing in south Texas.

Some of those regulations include the Endangered Species Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The homeland security secretary has the power to waive these regulations and has done so before under the Trump administration. These regulations were also waived to build border fencing from 2005 to 2008.

Latest Posts: