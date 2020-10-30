Dia De Los Muertos Blood Drive sees 100+ donors for 2nd straight year

ABILENE, Texas (Telemundo) — The Dia De Los Muertos Blood Drive eclipsed 100 donors for the second consecutive year.

Telemundo Abilene and Hendrick Regional Blood Center partnered together Friday for one of the most successful Dia De Los Muertos Blood Drives yet.

The event, sponsored by Abilene Eye Institute, drew blood from 101 donors Friday.

This is the second consecutive year that the blood drive has broken the triple-digit mark, as a record 107 different people donated in 2019.