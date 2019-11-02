Dia De Los Muertos Blood Drive sees record number of donors

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Telemundo Abilene and Hendrick Regional Blood Center have partnered together for the most successful Dia De Los Muertos Blood Drive yet.

The event, sponsored by Abilene Eye Institute, drew blood from a record 107 donors Friday.

This is the second consecutive year that the blood drive has seen a record number of donors, as 92 different people donated in 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News