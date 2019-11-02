ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Telemundo Abilene and Hendrick Regional Blood Center have partnered together for the most successful Dia De Los Muertos Blood Drive yet.
The event, sponsored by Abilene Eye Institute, drew blood from a record 107 donors Friday.
This is the second consecutive year that the blood drive has seen a record number of donors, as 92 different people donated in 2018.
- Dia De Los Muertos Blood Drive sees record number of donors
- Friday, November 1: A windy day in the Key City and a weak cold front
- With impeachment looming, many wonder if Congress will get work done
- Community pitching in after Clyde family loses everything in fire
- Telemundo Abilínea – 1 de Noviembre, 2019