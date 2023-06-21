BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Did you know the oldest functioning jail for long-term inmates lives in Callahan County? This month marks 125 years since a company was contracted to start the building process.

Melba Miller was born and raised in Callahan County, never parting ways with her hometown.

“I was born in Baird hospital in 1943,” said Miller.

Over the past 80 years, she shared that there have been some changes to the city.

“There was a store in every building downtown. Everybody from the whole county came to town on Saturday afternoon to sell their eggs,” Miller explained.

Despite all of the new developments, one thing has stayed the same – the Callahan County Jail.

According to Sheriff Eric Pachecek, it is the “oldest fully operational jail in the state of Texas at this time.”

Sheriff Pachecek added that there are some older jails in Texas, but those are only 72-hour holding facilities.

“I think it’s a great honor to be sheriff of this county because, like I said, there is a lot of history,” Sheriff Pachecek explained.

Some cracks may be seen in the bricks that make up the building, and that’s because these bricks are the original ones from when it was built in 1898. However, there is no need to worry, because the sheriff said that because of the measures they take on the inside, this jail is completely secure.

“There’s been more security cameras, security features added such as half-inch Lexan glass upstairs on all of the outer windows with security screens over those just to make it a little safer and more secure,” Sheriff Pachecek shared.

Retired Callahan County Sheriff, Terry Joy, said he grew up around this building and it was made a historical landmark during his sheriff’s term.

“We’re going to claim that. That’s what we are. We’re going to claim that title,” said Joy.

Even if the county builds a new jail one day, Joy says this building should be preserved in some way. Miller agrees with him and even gave some ideas for what it could be in the future, such as a library or a museum.

Contractors were paid a little more than $12,000 to build this jail, but retired sheriff Joy said it would probably cost $12,000,000 to build a jail now.

Sheriff Pachecek says there are no plans for a new Callahan County Jail at this time.