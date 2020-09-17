Different Abilene Idol fundraiser to debut Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Leaders for the Abilene Idol fundraiser say it is too important to Chorus Abilene to let the pandemic keep them from hosting it. So this year, they’re doing things a little differently.

“Since this was our biggest fundraiser, cancelling it was not an option,” Chorus Abilene Director Abigail Payne said.

Taking over the reins of director this past August, Payne said this year’s competition, held at the SoDA District, will go on without its live aspect.

“It’s going to be an edited video package, so we’ve had everyone record their performances here,” she said.

It will be Inger Norby’s first competition not performing for a live audience.

“It’s a really weird feeling knowing all of my performances have been live,” she said.

But after some sound and pitch problems during Serayah Peters’s first take, she’s happy she could start over and give it her best.

“And so, the second take was much better, it was a lot cleaner, smoother and a lot of the distractions were gone,” Peters says.

Taylor County Commissioner Randy Williams said it’s only temporary.

The event can be viewed on Chorus Abilene’s Facebook page starting Saturday at 7 p.m. until the following weekend at 7 p.m., and $1 equals one vote.