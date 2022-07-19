ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Wylie 8-10 year old All Stars baseball team, went undefeated this season and are the new state champions.

The final game was against East Brownsville with the final score being 17-6, run ruled after four innings. This is the first championship win for the Wylie team, which concludes their undefeated season.

The Wylie 12U All-Stars baseball team defended their title against Lubbock Western.

In game one, Lubbock Western took the win with a score 10-9, which ended Wylie’s undefeated streak and forced a second game.

In game two, Wylie came to play and run ruled Lubbock Western with a score of 16-1 in the fourth inning. With that win, Wylie 12U All Stars will be going to the regional tournament in Waco on August 4. This is following the teams debut in the world series last year.