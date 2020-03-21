Diocese of San Angelo to record online Sunday Masses

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With public Mass currently suspended, the Diocese of San Angelo is making recorded Sunday Masses with Bishop Michael Sis available online in English and Spanish.

The Diocese of San Angelo clarified that these Masses will not be live-streamed and can be viewed at any time.

“Though Bishop Sis has suspended the obligation to attend Sunday Mass at this time, we know that people still yearn for this special experience. The Mass for Sunday, March 22, 2020, is available for people to view from the comfort of their homes now at https://sanangelodiocese.org/covid-19-resources ,” said The Diocese in a news release.

“We will update our website late next week with Masses for Sunday, March 29. Previous Masses will still be available at the Diocese of San Angelo’s YouTube channel. We will also have excerpts of Bishop Sis’ homilies and short video messages from the bishop available in the future.

Please continue to pray for all who are affected by illness, as well as for those who care for the sick.”